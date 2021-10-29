Suzanne Marie Pearson (Mumm/Kahle), 72, of Deadwood, passed away in her home. She went to be with her heavenly family on Monday, Oct. 25 and is now celebrating with the other angels.
Suzanne was born to Raymond and Bernice Mumm of Cologne, Minn. She graduated from Guardian Angels High School in Chaska. She was active in reporting for the school paper, was a member of the Voice of Democracy, was active in band, choir, theater, and cheerleading. She spent years living in Belle Plaine, Minn., and was active in her positions as the Junior High Secretary and Cheerleading Advisor for the schools.
“Suzie” was everyone’s friend, Mom, confidante, and greatest supporter. No one was a stranger; everyone was a friend. She loved everyone, and would stop at nothing to volunteer or help when anyone needed it. Her strong desire to care for and help others carried into her volunteering. She served as part of the Belle Plaine ambulance crew and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue Team.
She was a woman of strong faith and was active in the church. She was a constant presence in leading the choir, participating in the liturgy, and served with the United Methodist Women.
Suzanne loved her family fiercely. She met and married her soulmate, Fred Pearson for 17 years. She loved going on social adventures with her children and grandchildren. She loved singing, dancing, animals, and sharing stories with friends, old and new. She was a brilliant, magical light in this world...an angel who will be deeply missed. No light can take her place.
Suzanne is survived by her husband Frederick Pearson of Deadwood, her daughter Sheral (Chris) DeVaughn of Lee’s Summit, Mo., her son Scott Kahle of Deadwood, her stepson Taylor Pearson of Lakeville, Minn., and brother Ron (Gail) Mumm of Coon Rapids, Minn. She is also survived by her Granddaughters Devon (Blake) Bodenhamer and Kaitlyn DeVaughn of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and her Grandson Ethan Kahle of Deadwood.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her father Ray, her mother Bea, and her sister Yvonne Boegeman.
A celebration of life service will be held on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
