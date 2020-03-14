Suzanne H. Weishoff (Karpowicz), 76, being a devout Catholic, went to heaven to be with her lord and savior on Nov. 27, 2019, after a 10-month battle with metastatic lung cancer at her home in Littlefield (Scenic), Ariz.
Her wish was to die at home, and her wish was granted as she passed away with her husband of 57 years by her side holding her hand as she took her last breath.
Suzanne previously was a resident of Sturgis and a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 28, 1943 to Stanley and Josephine (Zak) Karpowicz. After her parents divorced, she ended up with her mother in Beaver Dam, Wis., where she met and married her husband, Lawrence W. Weishoff, on Aug. 25, 1962 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They lived in Beaver Dam until January 1966, when the Army called Lawrence to service.
Suzanne moved to McHenry, Ill., where her family had relocated to.
Then in November 1966, she went to Germany to be with her husband residing in Gelnhausen and Roth. While in Germany, she was able to visit both East and West Berlin, which was a divided city in a divided country at the time. She was also able to see Austria, Switzerland, Italy, including the Vatican, and Spain.
In June 1968 they returned to the United States and lived in Spring Lake, N.C., near Fort Bragg for Lawrence to finish his tour of duty. After his discharge on Jan. 31 , 1969 they returned to Illinois residing in McHenry, Wonder Lake, and Woodstock. Then in October 1974 the west called her and off they went to Colorado, residing in Colorado Springs, Sheridan, and Wheat Ridge.
Then Suzanne just followed her husband where ever his career took them. In September 1977 she was off to North Dakota for nine years residing in Bismarck, Fargo and Mandan.
In October 1986 off she went to Albuquerque, N.M. until June 1989. Then back up north to Billings, Mont., where they stayed until they retired in January 2002. They sold their house and hit the road with their fifth wheel to see the United States. In 2004 they arrived in Sturgis and in late 2004 early 2005 they built thier house in Sturgis. Then in late 2008 or early 2009 Suzanne told
Lawrence she wanted out of the snow, ice and cold. So, Lawrence told her he had moved her all around the country wrecking her career so the last move was her choice ending up in Littlefield (Scenic), Ariz.
Suzanne is survived by her husband (Lawrence); a sister Gail Meyer (Bill) in Asheboro, N.C.; a brother Robert Moorman (Janet) in Las Vegas, Nev.; and nieces/nephews in Illinois, Nevada, New York, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming. She also has/had two brothers in Texas, status unknown. An older brother David Karpowicz and a younger brother Rodger Karpowicz.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and two younger sisters, Josephine Thompson (Bill), Kingston, Ill. and Ann Kraft (David), Bozeman, Mont. Suzanne and Lawrence have been preapproved by the VA for interment in National Cemeteries. So, Lawrence hopes to bury her in June at the Black Hills National Cemetery sometime around her birthday. He will know more after meeting with the personnel at the cemetery in April or May. This will be their final resting place, together for eternity.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.