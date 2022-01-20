Susan Gail (Wieseke) Stalder, 61 of Lead, SD, passed away peacefully December 21, 2021, in Spearfish, SD.
Susan was born August 15, 1960, in Eugene, Oregon to Carl and Dawna Wieseke. She married Gary Stalder on July 4, 1986, and the couple moved to South Dakota where they raised their three children. Susan was an EMT and later become a Paramedic with Spearfish Ambulance and worked there until her retirement.
Susan enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was very fond of animals and was rarely seen her without her dog.
Susan is survived by her parents, Carl and Dawna, Eugene, OR; her brother Karl Wieseke, Eugene, OR; sons Jesse Stalder, Marcola, OR and Jon Buckles, Lead, SD; daughter Adrian Holzer, Sioux Falls, SD and grandchildren Madison, JJ, Emarie, and Mia. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gary, and her nephew Karl Wieseke.
