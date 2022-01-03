Stephanie Rada 

Stephanie Rae Rada was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021 at age 71 at Evergreen Community in Olathe, KS. Huntington’s Disease battled Stephanie since 2009 and never succeeded in conquering her spirit, only her body. She was born in Canova, SD to Sherman and Blanche Torgerson on June 2, 1950. After graduating from Deadwood High School in 1968, Stephanie pursued her passion for travel working notably for Disney World, Eastern Airlines, and other travel businesses during her lifetime. Stephanie married Mark Rada in 1983. She is survived by her three children, Nicholas, Natalie, and Vincent and her former spouse Mark. The family will hold a private service and a public celebration of life to follow in the springtime when a park befitting Stephanie can be properly enjoyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.