Stanley E. Howe, 82, died on Jan. 3, 2021, in Spearfish.
Stan was born on Oct. 26, 1938, in Rapid City, the third of nine children born to Bob and Etta Conklin Howe. The family moved to Sturgis in 1942, and Stan spent his school years at St. Martin’s Academy, graduating in 1956. He enlisted in the US Army in 1957, and spent much of his three years of military service in Germany. In 1960, Stan married Judy Keegan in Sturgis and to this union five sons were born. In 1971, Stan married Barb Strong Schultz in Spearfish adding two stepsons to the family and in 1972, a daughter was born. In 1983, Stan married Mary Wood Barreno at Ft. Meade and her two daughters joined the family. In 1998, Stan and Barb remarried and they spent many years traveling around the US together and enjoying several golf courses. Stan was truly a “jack of all trades” and could build and fix almost everything. His biggest building project was the A-frame home he built in Boulder Canyon for his youngest sister and her husband. He also built a lot of furniture and wrote a few books, one of which was published as an audio book.
Stan is survived by his wife Barb, Spearfish, five sons and a daughter: Pat (Jeanette) Rapid City; Andy (Rhonda) Vermillion; Chris (Sarah) Abilene, Texas; Matt (Jennifer) South Bend, Ind.; Steve (Mari) Albuquerque, N.M., Jeaneanne, Watertown, Wis.; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; stepson, Allen Schultz (Tammy) Prescott Valley, Ariz., and former stepdaughters Toni (Dean) Kinney, Sturgis, and Pilar (Mark) Bruch, Sturgis; brother, Bob (Joan) Arlington, Va., and three sisters, Helen Lindquist, Sturgis, Leona Schroeder, Sturgis, and Earla (Gordie) Karels, Rapid City, as well as former wives Judy Wilson, Fredericksburg, Texas and Mary Fossen, Sturgis.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Patrick, Daniel, and David, a sister Reina Diaz, and stepson Steve Schultz.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
