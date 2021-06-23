Stacey Ann Frank crossed the final bridge to Heaven on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family. Her heart may have been sick and tired, but it had the power to love beyond measure.
Stacey was born in Lake Preston, South Dakota on Nov. 1, 1971, to Georgia Ann Sturdevant and Jackie Rand Underberg. She lived on a farm in eastern South Dakota until the age of 10 when her mom and beloved stepdad, Dennis Alberts, moved the family to Newcastle, Wyo. Stacey graduated from Newcastle High School in 1990. She then moved back to her roots in South Dakota and went to Stenotype Institute. Through trial and error at a few different colleges, she finally got the degree she had always dreamed of at Sheridan College- being a nurse. This led to her career nursing at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Clinic and Hospital, and at the Sheridan VA Medical Center, where she was working at the time of her death.
In the summer of 1991, Stacey met her future husband, Jesse Frank, whom she married on Dec. 13, 2011. In the union of this relationship was born Stacey’s miracles and reason to live- Riley Dean in 1995, and Jordan Ann in 2001, the most precious gifts God could ever give a woman. When her husband passed away in 2014 after 23 years together, Stacey and Jordan made their way back to Sheridan to be near her mom.
Stacey’s purpose on earth was the happiness she could bring to her family and friends. When she was not trying to help and fix everything, she enjoyed watching her children play sports, going fishing, traveling as much as she could, spending time with family and friends, taking countless photos, and she loved to cook and bake too! You could not keep her down; she was always on the go to a new adventure or meeting up with friends or family.
Stacey touched the lives of many people with her smile, her laugh, and generosity as well as her colorful behavior and sense of humor. Everyone who truly knew Stacey knew it wasn’t safe to be in a small area and not have something absurd and funny come out of her mouth.
Stacey was preceded in death by infant daughter Brittany, husband Jesse and stepdad Denny Alberts. She is survived by children Riley and Jordan, mom Georgia Alberts, dad Jack (Debbie) Underberg, sisters, Amy (Bryan) Martini, Sara (Steve) Hofmann, Michelle (Ryan) Switzenberg, and Lisa (Jason Thomsen) Alberts, and Grandma Ellie Sturdevant. Stacey is survived by her many nieces and nephews who she considered herself their favorite aunt. She is also survived by numerous sisters and brothers-in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and the many, many friends she made along the way.
Stacey’s family would like to thank everyone for the tremendous support they received while they were in Houston. It goes to show what a special person she was to SO many people.
Stacey had expressed a vision about her final sendoff and in true Stacey fashion her family is planning a celebration of life for Saturday, June 26th at 4pm at 31 Walt Drive in Big Horn, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Staceys Heart Medical Expense fund in care of Erin Legerski at First Northern Bank in Sheridan, or Venmo @Staceys-heart was created as well. This will help the family with medical and funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
