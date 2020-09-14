Shirley Page, 81, of Belle Fourche, passed away peacefully Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, surrounded by family at Monument Health in Spearfish. Funeral arrangements are with Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels in Spearfish.
Shirley’s life was honored and celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Alva Cemetery in Alva, Wyo., with Pastor Luke Blum officiating.
Shirley Yvonne Page was born March 16, 1939, at the ranch home of William “Bill” and Hildur (Nelson) McAmis. She was raised on the ranch located Northwest of Alva, Wyo.
Shirley went to a country school called The Belle Fourche School near the ranch on the Belle Fourche riverbanks for grades first thru eighth. In her later years she went on to get her GED degree.
Married at age 15 to Jay Page on Nov. 23, 1954, eleven months later they started their family of two girls, Karen and Minnie, and one son, Dennis. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother, a very hard worker, and a darn good cook. She loved her yard work, flowers and life. They were married 58 years when Jay passed away in 2012.
Shirley is survived by her children, Karen (Rich) Morgan of Alzada, Mont., Minnie (Russ) Surdez of Belle Fourche, and Dennis (Donna) Page of Spearfish; grandkids, Brian (Jess) Morgan of Sheridan, Wyo., Shannon Surdez of Rapid City, Tigh (Kristin) Surdez of Eden Prairie, Minn., Ashley (Chad) Pomeroy of Oakdale, Minn., JD Page of Spearfish, and Tanner Page of Spearfish; step-grandkids; Wendy (Lance) Jorgenson of Long Grove, Iowa, Todd (Maia) Surdez of Bismarck, N.D., and Tracy (Todd) Vik of Canton; 12 great grandkids of which are two sets of twins born to Shannon and Ashley just 48 days apart, and nine step-great-grandkids. Shirley loved them Babies! She is also survived by one sister, Pat (Roy Glenn) Julius of Wichita, Kan.; one brother-in-law, Lloyd (Patty) Page of Priest River, Idaho; and nieces and nephews galore!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; parents, Bill and Hildur; one brother, Kenneth; and six sisters, Irene, Beulah, Lois, Mavis, Velma, and Nina Mae.
One life touched so many.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
