On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Shirley M. Hale passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Shirley was the cherished wife of Michael Hale, beloved mother of Tricia Jensen (Matt), Todd Hale (Tammy), and Amanda Derheim (Mike), and adored grandma of Cody, Jonathan, and Luke Jensen, Isaac and Ellie Hale, and Tyler and Dylan Derheim. She was the dear sister of Thomas Cooper (Peggy) and Marcia Giske (Raymond).
Shirley was born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Deadwood, to Henry and Marjorie (Hampton) Cooper. She married Michael J. Hale on May 28, 1971. They raised three children together. Shirley was a dedicated teacher in the Minot, N.D., public schools for 16 years.
Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her family and every moment she spent with them. You could always find her supporting her kids and grandkids by attending track meets, football games, choir/band concerts, graduations, and numerous other significant events for the people she loved.
She spent much of her time traveling with friends and family, enjoying a good wine tasting, rescuing cats (currently five) and growing deeper in her faith.
She will be deeply missed by many, but we are comforted knowing she is at home in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Hills Humane Society, Spearfish.
