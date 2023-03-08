Shirley Jean (Larive) Frasier enjoyed her last day on this earth on March 3, 2023. Shirley was born on May 1, 1937, the youngest of 13 children to Arthur and Tillie (Lloyd) Larive. She attended schools in Sundance, Rapid City, Deadwood and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1955.
She married Duane George Frasier on May 24, 1956 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. They moved to San Diego, CA then to Napa, Idaho where they lived on a dairy farm and Shirley worked at Birdeye Poultry and Canning Plant. They moved to Gillette, WY then to Spearfish and finally Lead, SD. Shirley lived in Lead for 40 years before moving to Spearfish in 2002.
Shirley worked at the U&I Sugar Beet Factory in Belle Fourche for 11 years, served on the Supervisory committee at Dakota Territory FCU for 20 years, treasurer and member of the Terry Peak Snowmobile Club for 30 years, and volunteered at the Black Hills Ski for Light for all of the 44 years that it has been in operation. She loved to water ski, fish, camp, garden and also attended numerous craft fairs with her homemade dolls. She loved trail rides and cattle roundups as well as riding in the Days of 76 parade on her horses.
The couple raised five children, all of whom graduated from Lead High School. Callie Gruntmeier, Torrington, WY; Kevin (Jennifer) Frasier, Boulder Canyon, SD; Karen Barthel, Sturgis, SD; Kyle (Cheryl) Frasier, Arvada, CO; and Corey Frasier, Belle Fourche, SD.
She also had 10 grandchildren: Brittany (Robert) Strong, Zach (Morgan) Nelson, Jordon Barthel, Broc Barthel, Paige Barthel, Shelby (Nick) Crays, Haleigh Frasier, Kiana Frasier and two others. Eight great- grandchildren: Clayton and Harper Strong, Joseph and David Crays, Teegan, Nova and Waylon Nelson, and one other.
Shirley is survived by three sisters, Patricia (Robbi) Duncan, Douglas, WY; Alice Pattinson, Spearfish; and Julia Roadifer, Spokane, WA and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sister and six brothers, two grandchildren, and her ex-husband of 36 years, Duane Frasier.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at St. Onge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to benefit Black Hills Ski for Light PO Box 3707, Rapid City, SD 57709.
