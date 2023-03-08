Frasier.tif
Click to purchase this photo

Shirley Jean (Larive) Frasier enjoyed her last day on this earth on March 3, 2023.  Shirley was born on May 1, 1937, the youngest of 13 children to Arthur and Tillie (Lloyd) Larive.  She attended schools in Sundance, Rapid City, Deadwood and graduated from Spearfish High School in 1955.

She married Duane George Frasier on May 24, 1956 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish.  They moved to San Diego, CA then to Napa, Idaho where they lived on a dairy farm and Shirley worked at Birdeye Poultry and Canning Plant.   They moved to Gillette, WY then to Spearfish and finally Lead, SD.  Shirley lived in Lead for 40 years before moving to Spearfish in 2002.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.