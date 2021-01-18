Shirley Bey, 84, of Deadwood, passed away Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021, at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.
Shirley was born Dec. 20, 1936 in Salem South Dakota. She came to Deadwood at the age of four to live with her parents Colburn and Alice Ruth. Shirley married Robert Bey Sr on July 29, 1961. She worked for Barber Transportation for many years before being employed by Super 8 and Mineral Palace. She spent much time being involved in whatever her husband and kids did, baseball scorekeeper, Boy Scouts, Job’s Daughters and racing.
Survivors include, two daughters, Sharie (Robert) Friedrichsen, Mary (Chris) Guimond; two sons, John (Jenny) Bey, Robert Bey Jr and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Robert, one son Tim, her parents and sister Beverly
