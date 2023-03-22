Marsolek, Shirley 1.tif
Shirley Ann (VanHorn) Marsolek, 84, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at her home in Spearfish, SD.

 Born in Pine City, MN, on February 25th, 1939, as the oldest child of Valerine and Delilah (Hanson) VanHorn, Shirley grew up in and around the Twin Cities. She was a cheerleader at St. Paul Park Highschool and graduated in 1957. She then established her own family there.

