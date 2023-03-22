Shirley Ann (VanHorn) Marsolek, 84, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at her home in Spearfish, SD.
Born in Pine City, MN, on February 25th, 1939, as the oldest child of Valerine and Delilah (Hanson) VanHorn, Shirley grew up in and around the Twin Cities. She was a cheerleader at St. Paul Park Highschool and graduated in 1957. She then established her own family there.
Shirley moved to Deadwood, SD in 1979 where she owned and operated a hotel and enjoyed hosting tourists as they visited the Black Hills. Shirley later worked as a jeweler at FL Thorpe and drove a bus for Black Hills Special Services. She often spoke about “her kids” fondly.
Shirley was a very creative person and enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. She was known to make elaborate wedding gowns and fondly recalled crafting costumes for the Ice Capades. She enjoyed collecting nick-nacks and was always excited to find great yard sale deals.
Shirley is survived by her sons Scott Howard, Patrick (Amber) Marsolek, and Brian (Kelly) Marsolek, daughter Pamela (Frank) LaManna, and daughter-in-law Lori Howard; sister-in-law Sandy VanHorn; grandchildren Chris Howard, Lynsey (Matt) Willenbring, Tyler (Sarah) Howard, Aubrey, Lila, and Ellery Marsolek, Lorena and Alex Marsolek, Jennifer (Ryan) LaBore, Vanessa (Jeremiah) Berg, and Alicia LaManna; great-grandchildren Estella, Frankie, Izabella, Kye, Lyliana, and Azaylea; her longtime companion’s children Deb Rawlins, Sandy Geffre, and Jean Washechek, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her long-time companion Ray Bachmeier, brother Gary VanHorn, and son Wayde Howard.
Shirley’s remains have been privately scattered by her children in her beloved Black Hills. Due to her wishes, no public ceremony will be held.
