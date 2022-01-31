Shirley Ann Henwood

April 25, 1953 - Jan. 18, 2022
Deborah passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband, David, and beagle puppy Murphy beside her. Deb was 68 years old. She went to be with the lord after a very hard-fought battle with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was thankful to have had several years “in remission” after previous breast cancer diagnoses in 2006 and again in 2007. Her faith was strong, and we are at peace knowing she is with the lord and no longer suffering.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Peninsula Grace Church – 44175 K-Beach Road – Soldotna. Pastor Justin Franchino will be officiating. Addition services will be held in New York at a later date.
Deb was born and raised in Rochester, New York, the oldest daughter of William and Dorothy Rodak. She leaves her sisters Linda (Michael) Gorczynski and Kathy (Wayne) Parker of Rochester, New York.
Deb graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School, Monroe Community College and Onondaga School of Therapeutic Massage. She worked at Eastman Kodak Company as a Senior Research Technician for 25 years and was always proud to be one of the many Rodak’s who worked at Kodak. She went back to school and became a licensed massage therapist. She had her own practice in Clifton Springs, New York before moving to Soldotna, Alaska with her husband. She continued doing massage therapy with Dr. Matthew Pyhala at Alaska Advanced Care Chiropractic until she retired in 2013.
Being married to Davis, a licensed hunting and fishing guide for Alaska led to many adventures. They fished for trophy rainbow trout on the Nak Nak River, hunted dall sheep out of Tok and moose out of Kotzebue. Deb loved to fish for halibut and was the family’s “Halibut Queen”. David surprised her by buying a Winnebago RV and they had the best times traveling all around the United States, putting on 32,000 miles with their beagle, Moose. She loved to cook and bake, and family get togethers were always her favorite times. Crocheting was a passion passed on by her mom. She made several blankets throughout the year and then donated them to homeless kids at Christmas.
Deb’s warmest satisfaction in life didn’t come from the homes that she lived in, the jobs that she had or even the practice that she built on her own. Her sense of accomplishment came from her family; the depth and balance that it gave to her life; a quiet rootedness and complete sense of loving and being loved. Her family was her crowning victory in her life. She adored her husband and was so incredibly proud of each of her five children and all that they have accomplished. She loved being a grandma. She loved the lord and was grateful to Him for the parents, sisters, and friends He blessed her with in this lifetime. They were here foundation.
She is survived by her best friend, soulmate and one true love, her husband, David Vienna, Soldotna, Alaska, and. her 5 amazing children Kristy Vienna, Soldotna, Alaska, William Rogenmoser, Rochester, New York, Kasey Vienna, Kenai, Alaska, Jeremy (Alaina) Rogenmoser, Rochester, New York
, and Kylee {TR) Ball, Nampa, Idaho.
She adored her 10 grandchildren and being a grandma was one of her greatest joys. She leaves Kodie (Jonanthan) Hawkins, Thaddeus, Raegan and Ryanne Lingenfelter, Harper Walton, Alaska, Marlo Rouse, Thomas and lyla Rogenmoser, New York and Abram and Hudson Ball, Idaho and her nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters in law. She was part of a huge Rodak family for which she was always grateful and loved being one of the Mambretti girls. She was so thankful for her many treasured friends who gave such wonderful support to her and David.
Memorial donations made be made in memory of Deborah to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital – 501 St. Jude Place – Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
