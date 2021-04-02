Shirley Ann Curl, 76, of Belle Fourche, died March 31, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be live-streamed on Shirley’s obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com. Also, there is a video tribute and a guestbook that can be signed.
Shirley is survived by her son Alan (Kimberly) Curl of Belle Fourche; daughters, Jody (Randy) Roberts of Belle Fourche, Lisa (Gerald) Cotney of Gillette, Wyo.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brothers, John (Del) Sexton, of Belle Fourche, Jim Sexton of Huron, and Harry Jr. of Bath Pa.; and several other relatives and friends.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.