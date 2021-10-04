Who passed from our world, May 13th 2021, was born (Jan. 6th, 1930.) Lived on Main Street and loved (Francis Lauer) in Deadwood South Dakota. Besides being an extraordinary human being, she was among other things, a teacher, traveler, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Girl Scout, Basketball Coach, Aunt, Wife, Sister, Queen, Chocaholic, Pianist, and Scuba diver. Come join us celebrate her funeral Mass Friday, October 8th, 2021 @ 10:00am. St. Ambrose Church (Main Street Deadwood.)
