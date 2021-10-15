Sheldon Lowell Mead, 50, Belle Fourche, passed away on Sunday Oct. 10, 2021, as the result of a car accident near Phillip, S.D.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life Get Together scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Full Throttle Saloon from 4-8 p.m. Address is 19942 SD-79, Vale, SD 57788. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
