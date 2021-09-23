Sharon Winter McGregor of Sun Lakes, Ariz., passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer while in the loving hospice care of her son Scot McGregor and his family.
Born July 30, 1940, Whitewood, to the late Julia Winter (Turgeon). Sharon was raised in Spearfish and was the youngest of her siblings Patricia and Raymond.
Sharon attended college at University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., for a brief time, and then moved to San Diego, Calif., in 1959 where she joined Pacific Bell Telephone.
Sharon was married in December 1962, and after traveling around the U.S., Sharon settled in southern California to raise her son, Scot.
Sharon enjoyed a long and productive career in the insurance industry, with Industrial Indemnity, Republic Indemnity and Great States Insurance, all located in Los Angeles, Calif.
After her insurance career, she moved to Sun Lakes, Ariz., to reside near her sister Patricia.
An enthusiastic craftsperson, gardener, golfer, tennis fan, and recreational traveler. Sharon was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed both crocheting and quilting. Her sewing talents will be forever treasured by many. She also enjoyed many hours as an accomplished flower gardener. Most of all, she loved her family.
She is survived by her son: Scot McGregor; grandchildren: Jessica and Garret McGregor; sister Patricia Clarke of Rapid City; and nieces Beth Dole, Jill Holt; nephew Curt Clarke. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her brother, Raymond Dean Winter of Great Falls, Mont.
Funeral services will be conducted at a later date. If you wish to be notified about details, please reach out to smcgregor63@yahoo.com. Thanks to Legacy Funeral Home of Chandler, Ariz., for their services.
Memorials, if desires, may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or at St. Onge Cemetery, c/o Ray Kinghorn, 19915 St. Onge Rd., St. Onge, SD 57779.
Condolence messages may be posted online at Sharon Winter McGregor — Arizona Legacy Funeral Home (azlegacyfuneralhome.com.)
