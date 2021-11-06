Sharon Mae Meyers, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, earned her wings and was called home on Nov. 3, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, in Newell.
Sherry’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Franklyn Meyers of Nisland; sons: Raymond (Kristene) Teats of Benson, N.C., Shannon (Tracy) Meyers of Columbus, Neb., Lonnie (Jaime) Meyers of Rapid City; siblings: Anne Toth of Whitewood, Roger Wehner of Dublin, Ga., Faye (Ron) Carlson of Whitewood; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
