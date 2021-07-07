Sharon Gugel, 78

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.