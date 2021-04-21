Shannon Locati, age 39, of Spearfish, died suddenly from natural causes on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Shannon is survived by her son, Braedon; mother, Mary (and Jim) Locati, Fiance Jim Jensen, of Spearfish; father, Tom Locati of Scottsdale Ariz.; sister, Judy (Brian) Sieck of Provo, Utah; brothers, Michael (Alyssa) Locati of Spearfish, Trevor (Jessica) Locati of Denver, Colo.; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
