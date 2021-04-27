Shannon Elaine Locati, 39, of Spearfish, died suddenly from unknown causes on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in the emergency room at Monument Health Hospital in Spearfish.
A prayer vigil will be held Friday, April 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish with a rosary and memory sharing. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, followed by a meal and video tribute at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Shannon Elaine Locati was born March 5, 1982, in Bozeman, Mont., to Thomas and Mary (Hoff) Locati. She spent the beginning of her childhood in Anaconda, then Butte, Mont., where she met many of her lifelong friends. In 2000, she graduated from Spearfish High School. The highlight of her life was when she became a mother to her son Braedon Thomas Locati. Shortly after, she opened a daycare and received much joy caring for children. She obtained her license for massage therapy in Rapid City, and was dedicated to her patients and their well-being.
Shannon was a person who, to know her was to love her. She had an infectious, charismatic personality, drawing people to her wherever she went. She could light up any room with her presence and beautiful smile. Shannon had a fabulous sense of humor and had a way of making people feel accepted and special. She deeply cherished her family and enjoyed the many large gatherings. Her aunts and uncles delighted in her humor and dished that humor right back. She always had so much fun with her cousins and in one way or another Shannon was everyone’s favorite. She was extremely caring, loving, genuine and loyal. Her life abounded with a myriad of friends. The love of her life was her son, Braedon. She was so proud of him and took complete joy in being his mother. She was crazy about her nieces and nephews and they about her. She will be missed by so many. We all know God has held a special place for His precious Shannon.
Shannon is survived by the love of her life, her son Braedon Thomas Locati; her mother Mary Locati (Spearfish) her mother’s fiancé Jim Jensen (Belle Fourche); her father Thomas Locati Jr. (Scottsdale, Ariz.); her sister Judy and husband Brian Sieck (Provo, Utah) and their children, Breanna, Conner, Kyiah and Beckam; her brother Michael and his wife Alyssa Locati (Spearfish) and their children Demetri, Aliviah, Jordan, Triston and Marley; her brother Trevor and his wife Jessica Locati (Denver, Colo.) and their daughter Evelyn, due in June; her sister Natalia Locati and her fiancé Sean Malloy (Danna Point, Calif.) and their daughter, Stella; also, her namesake, grandmother Elaine Locati (Helena, Mont.). Shannon is also survived by Justin and Amanda Jensen (Edgeley, N.D.); Kelsey and Nick Herman (Gillette, Wyo.) and their daughter Amelia; Troy Jensen and Danielle Voyles (Belle Fourche) and their children Iver, and Harlow; and Grandma Pearl Jensen (Aladdin, Wyo.). She also loved Yesenia Nations and her daughter Kaliyah, Shannon’s niece; her boyfriend Galen Haeder; and her dear friend Steph Rebsom. She is survived by her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Shannon is preceded in death by her grandfather, Thomas James Locati Sr., grandparents, Jim and Judy Hoff and her sweet Aunt Paula Locati. Our hearts are broken, she was taken from us much too soon. We love you Shannon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for Shannon’s son’s education can be made at go-fund-me by copying this link into your browser: https://www.gofundme.com/braedon-locati-scholarship-fund or mailed to: Braedon Locati Scholarship Fund, C/O Wells Fargo Bank 23405 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Funeral arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
