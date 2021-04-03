Sebastian “Bes” Burckhard of Belle Fourche, passed away peacefully March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev., with his daughter Deb by his side. Bes was born Nov 24, 1937, in Linton, N.D., to Anton and Mary Burckhard and married Darlene Fritz Dec. 27, 1969. To this union a daughter Deborah was born. In 1962, Bes joined the US Army, attained the rank of sergeant and was privileged to be chosen as an honor guard for President Kennedy in June 1963. Bes was a self-employed mechanic and dealer for JI Case.
Bes will be remembered as a humble person who volunteered his time and expertise to make our community a better place. He was Captain of the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Dept, Mayor of Belle Fourche, Tri-State Museum Foundation Board president, Chairman of Black Hills Roundup committee, BF Council president, a member of Lions Club, Eagles Club, and served on pretty much every committee possible in Belle Fourche. Those who had the privilege of knowing Bes will remember him for always taking time to help someone in need using his calm, honest, and common sense approach to fixing any problem.
Bes’s true pride in life was his daughter Deb. He was actively involved in all her youth activities and was her number one softball fan in Belle Fourche and Las Vegas.
Bes is survived by daughter Deborah Burckhard, Nevada; brother Victor Burckhard, Rapid City; sisters Rosie Green, Belle Fourche, Vicki Baer, California, Jean Thompson, California, Toni Carpenter California; sisters-in-law Phyllis Burckhard, Sturgis, and Lee Fritz, Nevada; brother-in-law David Fritz, Alaska, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bes was preceeded in death by wife Darlene, parents Anton and Mary, brothers Steven Burckhard, Frank Burckhard, sisters Irene Popke, Pauline Dacar, Francis Miller, Eva Lynch, and Jeanette Smith.
A memorial service is planned for Aug 21, 2021.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.