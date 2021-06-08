June 4, 2021, marked the passing of Sean Tracy Amann in Belle Fourche.
An accomplished attorney and father of seven children: Amy Vail, Tabitha Richardson, Madison Amann, Molly Amann, Mason Amann, Megann Amann, and Grace Amann. He is also survived by his wife Camille Mansfield-Amann, granddaughter, Ena Vail, brother, Keith Amann, sister, Samantha Davis, parents Judy and Bill Davis, Kim and Mary Beth Amann. Sean was looking forward to the birth of his second grandchild when illness cut his life short at the age of 52. A graduate of The University of Denver Strum College of Law, Sean had recently restarted his law practice and had plans to launch a new business combining his legal and I.T. expertise.
Sean was a high school varsity football player and heavy weight state wrestler, but his college years were devoted to academics and raising his family, achieving a bachelor’s degree in finance, a masters in Computer Science and a degree in law. Sean’s hobbies were guitar, hiking, and weightlifting.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday June 14 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Faith in Sundance, Wyoming. Graveside services and final internment will be held later in the summer.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
