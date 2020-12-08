Scott C. Moses, 79, of Rapid City, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Scott is survived by his daughter, Kelli Dolfi of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; granddaughter, Tia (Christopher) Mishoe of Lake City S.C.; brother, Kirk (Inge) Moses of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters, Viktoria Moses, and Darby (John) Reeves of Denver, Colo. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, including Jami Albrecht and her daughter, Lauren of Belle Fourche, SD.
