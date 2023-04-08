Sandra ‘Sandy’ F Hansen

After a long battle with illnesses, our loving and caring mother has found peace.  Surrounded by her family Sandra “Sandy” F Hansen, 69, passed away on April 4, 2023, at Monument Health in Deadwood.

Sandy was born May 24, 1953, in Spearfish to Pete and Florence Maynard.  Sandy always said she was the best birthday gift her sister Jeanna could have ever received. Sandy was a member of the last graduating class in Deadwood in 1971.

