After a long battle with illnesses, our loving and caring mother has found peace. Surrounded by her family Sandra “Sandy” F Hansen, 69, passed away on April 4, 2023, at Monument Health in Deadwood.
Sandy was born May 24, 1953, in Spearfish to Pete and Florence Maynard. Sandy always said she was the best birthday gift her sister Jeanna could have ever received. Sandy was a member of the last graduating class in Deadwood in 1971.
In Sandy’s early career, she worked at Northern Hills General Hospital and later transitioned to Black Hills Special Services. She loved being a caregiver, especially when it came to her kids and grandchildren. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, and the kids she took care of had a special place in her heart. Her caregiving role was cut short in April 2010 and because of her illness, her whole world was turned upside down.
Sandy is survived by her son Eric (Davida), Lead; daughter Andrea Hansen, Deadwood; grandchildren Ashley Hansen, Dylan Schumacher, Erica Hansen, and Hannah Hansen; her sister Jeanna (Tom) Dewey, Sturgis and her brother Roland Maynard, Washington, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete & Florence Maynard; grandparents, uncles, aunts, and close friends.
Celebration of Sandy’s life will be at The Lodge of Deadwood on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Monument for the loving care she received during her extended stay at the hospital. And a special thanks to Dr. Holloway for her care over the last 10-plus years.
