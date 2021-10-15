Sandra Lynette (Bush) Lockhart, of Spearfish, SD, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 on October 14, 2021 at 12:15 am. Sandy was born to Jerry and Norma (Jean) Bush in Laramie, WY, on January 24, 1948. The family moved from Laramie when she was 3, to a ranch 8 miles north of Sturgis, SD. She enjoyed ranch life, loved to ride horses and take care of the cattle with Dad. After graduating from Sturgis High School in 1966, she attended the University of Wyoming for a couple years and then finished her college years at Black Hills State University with a teaching degree, and later extending her education with beauty school. She married Marlon Howard Lockhart in 1973, and from that marriage came 2 children, Jason Howard Lockhart, and Pamela Jean Lockhart, and from those children came 5 grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Adria, Taryn, and Breck. She had many careers, including special-ed teacher, beautician, realtor, sales, and stay at home mom. Spare time was spent with her fiancé Tom, and getting together with friends. She always had a soft spot for animals, including several cats and birds that visited her and Tom’s home in Spearfish. She is survived by: her fiancé, Tom Chapman of Spearfish; brother, Randy Bush of Sturgis; children, Jason (Meredith) Lockhart of Okinawa, Japan, and Pamela (Damian) Horner of Plainfield, IN; grandchildren, Ethan Horner, Emily Horner, Adria Lockhart, Taryn Lockhart, and Breck Lockhart; nephew, Dustin (Jenna) Bush and their daughter, Aria; niece, Cassi Bush and daughters, Timber, and Hunter; and niece, Nicole Wilder. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Norma Jean Bush; and her husband, Marlon Lockhart. A Memorial service will be held at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, followed by a service at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Spearfish Animal Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.