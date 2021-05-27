Sandra L. Walker, 78, of Rapid City, formerly Belle Fourche, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Friends may leave written condolences and view her video tribute online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Sandra is survived by her husband, David Walker of Rapid City; daughters, Destyn Walker of Aladdin Wyo., Dana (Daylen) Finck of Piedmont.
