Sandra Kay (Ostby) Rauch, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming died on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Rapid City, SD surrounded by loving family. Sandy was born on May 11, 1952 in Lead, SD to Soren and Arvilla (Brovald) Ostby. She attended country school at the Homestake School, Hauber Mine until 1962 and thereafter attended school in Hulett, WY. Sandy then attended beauty school where she received her license in cosmetology and began her career as a beautician in Sundance, WY. She established and ran the Hair Boutique for many years. She finished her career as a beautician working at the Head Shed in Belle Fouche, SD. Later, she moved to Gillette, Wyoming where she started her own professional cleaning business, which she ran until her retirement.
Sandy was a loving, kind, and classy lady, who greeted everyone she met with a smile. The light of her life came from her husband, three children, sisters, numerous grandchildren, and her dogs, Pokey and Charlie. She enjoyed following her grandchildren in their numerous sports and other events, which she rarely missed. She also enjoyed cooking, traveling, playing cards and attending church with family. Sandy was a member of the Chutes for Charity Foundation where she served a term as secretary. Despite her dislike for being dirty and sweaty, Sandy had an amazing Greenthumb, that was evident by her beautiful and well-groomed yard. Her flowers were almost as beautiful as she was.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Claude Lee Rauch; three children, Sheila (Russ) Kilts, Michelle (Cory) Jensen, and Cort (Whitney) Cundy; three stepchildren, April (Dave) Miner; Tracy (Quin) Lafollette; Jennifer (Dave) Mason; four sisters, Janis Mallory, Gayleen (Ron) Raber, Jolleen Knapp, Dela (Ted) Bears; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father and mother, one sister, two nieces and two brothers-in-law.
Memorial services for Sandy will be held on Saturday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Cowboy Church, 5236 Old US 14, Beulah, WY. A luncheon will be served at the Cowboy Church following the service. She will be laid to rest in Cody, Wyoming.
A memorial has been established to benefit Hospice.
