Sandra Kay Dean, 82 of Spearfish, passed away on May 2, 2023 at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Sandra was born July 21, 1940, in Hawarden, Iowa to Allen and Lois (Keiser) Mudder, she was the oldest of three girls. The family moved to Alcester, SD in 1942. Sandra accepted Jesus as her Savior at a children’s evangelical meeting conducted by missionary Grace Swanson. She was active in youth church groups at church, serving as different officers in different organizations. She graduated from Alcester High School and went on to Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, MN a three-year diploma program, she graduated with honors on September 14, 1961. In October of 1961 she passed the Minnesota State Board for Nursing , becoming a Registered Nurse. Her first position evening charge nurse in pediatrics at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD, she later worked as a medical surgical team leader at Sacred Heart Hospital. Sandra then took a position from 1966-1972 at United Retirement Center in Brookings, SD as a evening charge nurse and later becoming director of nurses. In 1975 the family moved to Spearfish where she began working at Dorsett Health Care, retiring in 1997 due to Multiple Sclerosis. While at the Dorsett Home as an evening charge nurse and later becoming Staff Development Director. She was on the original board that began the Western South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association (a support group for families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients). Sandra pioneered the first Alzheimer’s Care Wing in a long term care facility. She was an original primary instructor when nursing assistants were federally mandated to be licensed in their state. She served as a state evaluator for the nurse’s aide state testing. In 1981 Sandra was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and became a support group leader and a western South Dakota resource person for the Dakota chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Sandra was united in marriage to Dennis C. Dean on December 22, 1961 in Alcester. Four children were born to this union; Beth Louise, Brian Charles, Boyd Allen and Benjamin Gary. It was a joy for her to encourage each one as they developed their paths in life. All of her children served in the United States Armed Forces. Her young family moved around the state of South Dakota due to Dennis’s job as a South Dakota State Trooper. They were stationed in Vermillion, Brookings, Kadoka and Spearfish. While in Kadoka the state radio was in their home and Sandra had her own call letters 393R and those three years were an interesting learning experience for her.
Sandra enjoyed working in her church, she played the piano, organ, was in bible study groups, taught Sunday school and served in different committees as the opportunities arose. Sandra thoroughly enjoyed her time spent at Redwood Apartments and activities there and spending time with her family was always a delight.
