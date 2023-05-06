Dean, Sandra.jpg
Sandra Kay Dean, 82 of Spearfish, passed away on May 2, 2023 at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.

Sandra was born July 21, 1940, in Hawarden, Iowa to Allen and Lois (Keiser) Mudder, she was the oldest of three girls. The family moved to Alcester, SD in 1942. Sandra accepted Jesus as her Savior at a children’s evangelical meeting conducted by missionary Grace Swanson.  She was active in youth church groups at church, serving as different officers in different organizations. She graduated from Alcester High School and went on to Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, MN a three-year diploma program, she graduated with honors on September 14, 1961. In October of 1961 she passed the Minnesota  State Board for Nursing , becoming a Registered Nurse. Her first position evening charge nurse in pediatrics at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD, she later worked as a medical surgical team leader at Sacred Heart Hospital. Sandra then took a position from 1966-1972 at United Retirement Center in Brookings, SD as a evening charge nurse and later becoming director of nurses. In 1975 the family moved to Spearfish where she began working at Dorsett Health Care, retiring in 1997 due to Multiple Sclerosis. While at the Dorsett Home as an evening charge nurse and later becoming Staff Development Director.  She was on the original board that began the Western South Dakota Alzheimer’s Association  (a support group for families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients). Sandra pioneered the first Alzheimer’s Care Wing in a long term care facility. She was an original primary instructor when nursing assistants were federally mandated to be licensed in their state. She served as a state evaluator for the nurse’s aide state testing. In 1981 Sandra was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and became a support group leader and a western South Dakota resource person for the Dakota chapter of the National  Multiple Sclerosis Association.

