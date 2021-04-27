Samuel C. Haggin, 86 years old, born in Gayville, S.D. passed away peacefully while holding his daughter’s hand on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the family home in Deadwood.
Sam was born in his parent’s bedroom at the family homestead in Gayville, S.D.
He was the first born to James Clarence Haggin CPL CO F 39 INF4 Division WW1PH and to Frances Ellen Lane. He had two younger sisters Lynne and Diane that have already went to rest with the Lord.
Sam grew up in the fine state of South Dakota and then moved west to pursue a very full career as a stunt actor. He had the opportunity to stunt double for Michael Landon and worked on many classic television shows such as Little house on the Prairie, The Big Valley, The Dukes of Hazzard, Hogans Heroes, MASH, Magnum P.I, CHIPS and countless others. He married in 1967 to the love of his life Karol.
They shared 19 years of happiness and had their only child Felicia in 1970. Sam was widowed in 1986, he never remarried.
His heart always belonged to the great state of South Dakota and his final wish was to “Return Home”.
His daughter Felicia was honored to participate in fulfilling that wish and he spent his final months of his life enjoying the majestic beauty of the Black Hills and all of their fine glory.
Sam was a humble , quiet simple man of very few words yet he was filled with the love of God so immensely. He was an eternal optimist and saw the beauty of God in everything he laid eyes upon.
He was kindhearted and had a certain appreciation for blue skies, God’s creatures large and small and sunshine. He enjoyed reading the local newspaper cover to cover each day.
Sam is survived by his only child, his daughter Felicia, he was at peace to know he has a future son-in-law, Mr. Sean Paul Bain, to look after his daughter.
He will be greatly missed by dear friends such as The Jones Family who were family to him and his nephews David and Andrew Oros. Sam will be remembered as the kindest, most wonderful, loving father by his daughter Felicia.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
