Sam Ray Erion

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, we lost a good man, husband, father, and brother. Sam Erion, 71, died peacefully at the Lippold Hospice Center, after a brief battle with cancer.
Sam was born February 12, 1951, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the youngest of four boys, to Don and Helen Erion. Sam grew up in Holdrege, NE, and graduated from high school in 1969. He started college at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and finished his BS degree in business from Kearney State College.
Sam and Linda Block were married August 12, 1972, in Gothenburg, NE. They lived in Kearney, NE, for a few years before moving to South Dakota. There they were blessed with their two sons, Joshua and Michael.
Sam was a general contractor who, over the years, did numerous remodeling and new construction projects in and around Sturgis, including building our homes in the Black Hills. Sam was a hard worker who could build, plumb, and wire almost anything. He did the Sturgis Brick Project for many years. Sam was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Sam was easy going, slow to anger and a solitary person. He was well read on many subjects and could discuss most topics. He had a quick wit and a dry sense of humor. He found pleasure in the simple things of life, was a great provider for his family and loved us dearly. He was a planner for the future.
Dad had the best personality with many traits. He had a knack for putting a smile on your face, getting a chuckle out of you, no matter the situation, by cracking jokes, doing impersonations, or cracking himself up. He was very compassionate, as he would lend an ear, chat with, or help just about anyone; whether it was family, friends, neighbors, or the person next in line. He was very talented, knowledgeable, and well versed; as he always had the answers to build anything, solve any problems, or answer any random trivia question.
Sam’s hobbies included dirt biking with the boys when they were young, motorcycle riding, camping, grilling, gardening, and canning. He loved to read, listen to his podcast, and watch history movies. He did some paintings, wood carvings, and played guitar during his college years.
Sam leaves behind his wife, Linda; sons, Josh and Michael Erion and girlfriend Lei’ani Wieringa; brothers, Ron (Terry) Erion and Dan Erion; brother-in-law, Gary (Lisa) Block; mother-in-law, Gail Block; sisters-in-law, Marlene (Jon) Radcliff, Cindy (Wendell) Wessels, and Marge (Kermit) Erion-Johnson; and his special nieces and nephews, along with many other close relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brother, Dave Erion; and father-in-law, Vernon Block.
A memorial has been established to the Lippold Hospice Center.
Memorial services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis, SD. Inurnment will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
