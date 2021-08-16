Salvador Delatore III, 60, of Lead, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
He was born Aug. 11, 1961, in Deadwood, to Salvador II and Alice (Strobel) Delatore. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and hunting. His favorite fishing spot was Horse Creek where he loved catching Catfish with his dad and brother. Salvador spent most of his adult life being a handyman in the Black Hills area. He was also a proud business owner of Delatore Tree Service in Rapid City.
He is survived by his mother, Alice of Belle Fourche; daughter, Tabitha Bryant of Spearfish; brother, Brian (Diane) Trautman of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Jackie Lohr of Anchorage, Alaska; niece, Erica Finnegan of Anchorage; nephews, Travis Trautman of Las Vegas, Jason Trautman of Spearfish and Matthew Lohr of Anchorage; a special friend, Darcy Bryant of Belle Fourche.
He was preceded in death by his father, Salvador Delatore II.
A Ceremonial Tribute will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche with Reverend Kari Webb officiating. Inurnment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
The funeral will be published for viewing on klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.