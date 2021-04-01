Sally Bryant, 83, of Belle Fourche, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Sally’s final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Sally was born July 7, 1937, in Hammond, Mont., to Gerald and Jeanne (Richardson) Craft. As a young child she lived on a family ranch near Alzada, Mont. She graduated high school in 1955 from Belle Fourche High School, followed with a bachelor’s degree from Black Hills State College in Spearfish.
On Sept. 1, 1955, she married Robert M. Bryant Jr. The couple lived in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Spearfish, where she worked as an educator in the Spearfish public school, finally settling in Belle Fourche.
Her interests included gardening, landscaping, crocheting, wood cutting, macrame, camping, and spending time with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bonefield and husband Micheal; two grandsons, Luke Bonefield and wife Kristin, Tyler Bonefield and wife Blessing and granddaughter, Sierra Bonefield; sister, Pat Silbernagel; brother, Dick Craft and wife Gail; three great-grandchildren, Alice, William and Savannah Bonefield; special friends include Bill and Marlyn Lee, Chuck and Barb Reoh and Russ and Betty Backus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bryant; sister, Mary Rhoads; brother-in-law, Joe Silbernagel and nephew, Randy Silbernagel.
Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche officiated by Pastor Paul Howard, immediately following will be Interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family suggests memorials to the Hospice of the Northern Hills.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
