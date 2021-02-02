Sadie Louise Sperb, 90, of Spearfish, passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living.
Sadie was born April 8,1930, to Elmer and Bertha Queen at Sundance, Wyo. She spent her early years at the Barton Ranch near Sundance. Sadie married Paul Sperb June 3, 1950, they were married for 59 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Bertha, husband Paul, and brother John.
She is survived by her children Albert (Kaye) Sperb and Kathy (Mike) Kelley, numerous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sadie passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer, she never gave up.
Memorial services will be held later with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery. Please make all donations to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.