Ryan R.H. Ferdinand, of Palmer, Alaska, passed away Nov. 15, 2020.
Ryan was born Sept. 20, 1979, in Valentine, Neb., the son of Alain and Sheryl Ferdinand. He grew up in Spearfish, and graduated in 1999.
He enjoyed playing soccer and baseball.
After serving in the Army, he moved to Alaska and spent the last 17 years there. He worked as a car salesman and then worked as a commercial fisherman.
He enjoyed the outdoor life, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling.
Ryan is survived by his mother, Sheryl; his brother, Reynold; his aunts Linda Sumners and Melva Vic and Uncle Terry Weichum and many cousins. Also his special friends Jeff Ford, Zak Pearman, and Tyler Loken and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Ryan was preceded in death by his dad, Alain, and grandparents Robert and Ruth Winters. Services are pending.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.