Ruth “Ruthie” Ann Wynn was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, caregiver, and friend to everyone she met. On May 12, 2021, in Rapid City, while holding the hand of her soul mate, Robert and surrounded by her loving family, she passed away.
Ruth was born on Oct. 7, 1937, in Wessington Springs, to Gust and Ann (Fuchs) Wiezorek. She had six brothers and sisters. Her parents moved to Spearfish, and she helped them with planting, harvesting, and selling vegetables at their family vegetable stand in Lower Valley. Ruth met Robert in 1957, in Spearfish and they didn’t leave each other’s side for 64 years. She was a loving mother to three daughters: Anita Larsen, Kayleen Plunkett, and Bonnie Cady. In 1973, she opened Ruthie’s Kiddieland Daycare, across from BHSU in Spearfish, where she cared for hundreds of children for 25 years.
Ruthie loved camping, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Upon retiring, they moved to Sundance, Wyo., where she was known for her beautiful yard, huge woodpiles for the woodstove, and her massive gardens. In the summer, she would spend countless hours caring for her garden, including chasing deer out in the middle of the night on a regular basis. In the fall she would harvest her garden, stock her pantry full of canned goods and share the rest of her harvest with family and the community.
In 2012, Ruth and Robert moved to Rapid City, where she continued her love for reading, gardening, cooking/baking, and preparing massive feasts for her family during holidays and family gatherings. She loved trying new recipes, and when she found a great recipe, she shared with family, friends, neighbors, and even cashiers at the grocery store. Her one love for baking was cookies, hundreds of them! She would freeze and give them away to anyone who stopped by. If you had the pleasure of meeting Ruthie, you would know the lasting and inspiring impact she had on everyone she met with her humor and love that she so freely shared.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert Wynn; three daughters, Anita (Curt Wolff) Larsen of Rapid City, Kayleen (Clark) Plunkett of Whitewood, Bonnie (Bart) Cady of Mills, Wyo.; four grandchildren, Tristy Vazquez, Sheena Cossette, Shane Boice, and Rhiannon Cady; seven great-grandchildren Tori, Kaedyn, Alaina, Natalie, Alex, Liam, and Reed.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert Wiezorek, and Walt Wiezorek; and two sisters, Peggy Kolbrek, and Betty Gottardo; and one grandchild, Robert Cox.
The public is welcome to share a farewell to Ruthie with her family on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” — Winnie the Pooh
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.