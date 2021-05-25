Ruth Heil Stephenson, 101

Ruth Heil Stephenson, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on April, 14, 2021, at 101 years old at Huntington Common in Kennebunk, Maine, during a brief respite stay. Ruth, who was born in Avon, S.D., on Sept. 6, 1919, was the third oldest in her family of eight children. Her parents were Christian Philip and Margaret Scholastica Heil of Avon. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Taylor Street in Deadwood. Ruth would graduate from Deadwood High School in 1937 where she excelled as an athlete. She was consistently a high scorer on the varsity basketball team and was a pitcher on her school’s softball team. As a senior, the Girls’ Athletic Association honored her with the highest award given to a female athlete in the school. She played the Scotch drum in the high school marching band and bugle in the concert band. Ruth also enjoyed dancing, ice skating and watching sports. She would babysit to earn enough money to attend local hockey games where she would watch her future husband, who was a player on a team from Lead.
Following graduation from high school, Ruth went to work for the Western Bell Telephone Company in Deadwood as an operator until 1941. She then moved to Alexandria, Va., and continued to work for the telephone company in Washington, D.C., until early 1945, receiving promotions to assistant chief operator, chief operator, and supervisor. As chief operator, her responsibilities included handling calls to the White House.
On Dec. 25, 1941, Ruth was married to James B. Stephenson, III, in Harrisburg, Va. The following day, they drove to Camp Claiborne in Forest Hill, La., for Jim to report for active duty as a member of the National Guard, pending deployment to North Africa during World War II. Upon her husband’s return from war in early 1945, they moved to Columbus, Ohio, where their only child, James B. Stephenson, IV, was born. The family then moved to DesMoines, Iowa, where Jim entered Drake University, graduating with a law degree, while Ruth continued to work for the telephone company. Following her husband’s graduation from law school, Ruth’s family moved to Milton, Mass., when Jim entered the FBI and worked out of the Boston office.
Over the years, due to her husband’s changing FBI assignments, which included moves to Bangor, Maine, Fort Fairfield, Maine, back to Bangor, then to Providence, R.I., Ruth enjoyed a variety of work experiences as well as the friendships that were developed with each move. She was employed in a flower shop, as a secretary, an office manager, and as a volunteer and paid employee for the Tuberculosis Association. Following the death of her beloved husband, she moved back to Milton, Mass., then to Westwood, Mass., before moving to live with her son and daughter-in-law in Kennebunk, Maine, in 2013.
Ruth enjoyed bike riding, playing tennis, golf, card games, attending their son’s various sporting events, including his basketball games at the University of Maine, curling in New Brunswick, Calif., gardening, cooking, watching the Red Sox, and playing card and board games with her great grandchildren. Ruth’s greatest passion though, other than her family, was reading. She was an avid reader of the daily newspaper and books of her favorite authors. She was never without a book in her hands or nearby. She would often comment, “I can’t imagine what it would be like if you couldn’t or didn’t like to read.” Traveling was also another favorite pastime for Ruth and Jim. From 1955 to the time of her husband’s death in 1971, an annual car trip would be taken back home each summer to the Black Hills to visit with family and friends at the Heil family cabin in picturesque Spearfish Canyon.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Chris and Margaret Heil of Deadwood, her seven siblings (Ethel, Helen, Gretchen, Christian, Jr., Donald, Lawrence, and Daryl), and husband, James.
Surviving members of the family are: son, James B Stephenson, IV, and daughter-in-law, Jane Stephenson, of Kennebunk; grandsons, James B Stephenson, V, and wife, Danielle Stephenson, of Brookline, Mass., and Dr. Robert P. Stephenson and wife, Nicole Stephenson, of Boston, Mass.; and great-grandchildren, Skylar Stephenson of Brookline and Lillian and Gavin Stephenson of Boston.
Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Ruth’s medical team, Hospice, family and organizational caregivers for their loving support and care.
A service and burial will take place at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, where her husband is interred.
