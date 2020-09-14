Ruben Fuerst of Spearfish was born on June 22, 1926, in Highmore. He passed away at the age of 93 on Feb. 20, 2020, in Temple, Texas.
Ruben joined the Army right after high school. He served in World War II, through the Korean Conflict, and did two tours in the Vietnam War. While in the Army, Ruben met and married Renate Gelpke of Germany in 1962. He retired from the Army in 1975. After retiring, Ruben worked in various other jobs. Ruben loved the great outdoors — all animal, especially horses, fishing, camping, hunting — anything that kept him outside.
Ruben is survived by his wife of 57 years, Renate Fuerst of Spearfish; his children, Gabi (Rick) Ivie of Texas, Dani Kilian of Texas, Belinda Jones of Ohio, and Ruben (Lori) Fuerst Jr. of Ohio; his siblings, Robert Fuerst, Reinhold Fuerst, Helen Kihara, Louis Gascoigne, Bernice Corey, and Marie Kirton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Hilda Fuerst; son, Ranier; daughter, Bonita; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services are being held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. There will be a private/family committal with military honors following the funeral service at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
