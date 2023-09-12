Roy Ellerman was born in Sturgis, SD May 19, 1927 to Clyde and Edna (Jennings) Ellerman. He passed away in Edmonds, WA August 19, 2023.
Roy graduated from Spearfish, SD high school in 1945, and was drafted into the US Army at that time, where he spent two years.
In 1951, he earned his Civil Engineering degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He married Mary B. Rittberger the same year and his career took them to Portland, OR, and Seattle, WA, where he worked for various Federal agencies until retirement in 1981.
His hobbies were woodworking, travel to many places around the world, and sport fishing trips with his son, Dave and friends. He enjoyed the travels and the friends he made all over the world.
Roy is survived by his loving family - wife Mary, son and wife Dave and Louanna Ellerman, son Mike Ellerman, daughter and husband Susan and Phil Ershler, daughter-in-law Linda Hasselstrom, brother-in-law Lowell Holmgren, 3 granddaughters, and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jerry Ellerman, and three sisters Eileen Holtry, Deloris Holmgren, and Flora Ellerman.
A more comprehensive view of Roy’s life may be found at American Memorial -
Donations may be made in Roy’s name to his alma mater: SDSMT, 330 E. Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. Check can be made to School of Mines CARA. or online to: https://cara.sdsmt.edu and then choose donate and then Memorial Gifts. Graveside services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, October 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.
