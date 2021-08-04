Ross Lester Trezona, 67, of St. Onge, passed away at his home on July 25, 2021.
Ross was born in Deadwood, and attended school in Spearfish, graduating from high school in 1972. He spent most of his life in St. Onge and jokingly referred to the property he owned in St. Onge as the “Rancho Deluxe”. He lived a quiet life and enjoyed solitude. At different times in his life, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Lots of fun times and good memories working at the St. Onge sale barn and playing basketball in Spearfish in his old school Converse high-tops! Years back, he had a very special dog-a black and white Sheltie named Sheppie, who went by “Shep” for short and loved the jerky from the St. Onge store.
He is survived by his daughter, Jaci (Don) Ruesch, and one grandchild, Zane Haivala all of Billings, Mont., as well as two brothers, David and Kevin Trezona both of South Dakota. Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Johnny Trezona.
Ross has ridden over the last horizon and his spirit will always be in St. Onge. He had many good friends who will remember his best days.
Cremation has taken place. Condolences, thoughts and memories would be greatly appreciated and can be forwarded to Jaci Ruesch 2120 Brentwood Lane, Billings, MT 59102. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and Jaci would like to share the memories from her dad’s family and friends at that time.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
