Rose Mary (Augustynowicz) Reid, 74, of Random Lake, (formerly of Belle Fourche, and Port Washington, Wis.), passed away on May 7, 2020, while in the comforting hands of her daughter, Tamra.
Rose was born July 1, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Clem and Florence (Winski) Augustynowicz. She was the second oldest of four children. She grew up and attended school in Milwaukee, Wis., graduating from South Division High School in 1963.
Rose married Howard Reid on March 23, 1968. They were married for 52 wonderful years. They settled in Port Washington for over 20 years before retiring to Belle Fourche.
Rose had a passion for girl scout leadership while her girls were growing up. She also loved crafting, photography, and traveling the United States, with Howard, in their RV. For many years, their winters were spent in Casa Grande, Ariz.
Rose is survived by daughters, Heather Reid-Murray (Rayven), Sacramento, Calif., and Tamra Wieberdink (Robert), Port Washington, Wis.; grandchildren, Alana and Ashlyn Wieberdink; and her brother, Clem Augustynowicz, Milwaukee, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Howard; and two sisters.
At her request, Rose will be cremated, and an inurnment will be held in both Port Washington, WI, and Belle Fourche, SD, both at dates to be determined.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
