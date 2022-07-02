Rose Marie (Larive) Konola

Born into an already large family, just as the market was about to crash in 1929, Rose spent 92 years on this planet practicing what her father, Arthur taught her. “Make do with what you got.”
Art and Tillie raised 11 children while farming and ranching in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She graduated from Spearfish High School in 1947. Rose eventually became the matriarch of this family until her passing.
After World War II, she met Donald Konola, newly returned from his service in the Army, at a dance in Spearfish. That Army uniform was an attraction to the former tap dancer and soda jerk.
Rose became an accomplished water color artist, gifting her family and friends with beauty.
Together they raised four children – two daughters, Crystal and Claudette; two sons, Kurt and Karl. There only surviving grandson, Jeramy is following in the family tradition of union workers.
She is survived by one daughter, Claudette Konola; one son, Kurt Konola; one grandson, Jeramy Birkett; four sisters, Shirley Grasier, Julia Roadifer, Alice Pattinson, and Patricia Duncan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; one daughter, Chrystal; on son, Karl; one sister, Elise Trebelcock; six brothers, George, Lloyd, Francis, Robert, Clifford, and Donald Larive; and her parents Arthur and Matilda (Tillie) Larive.
She will be interred at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery on St. Onge, at 10 a.m. July 7.
Cards may be sent to Claudette Konola, 460 Morning Dove Dr., Grand Junction, CO, 81504.
