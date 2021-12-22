Ronnie Dean Carlson

Ron Carlson, affectionately known as Ernie, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, during a hiking accident near Kinkaid Park, near Anchorage, Alaska.
Ron was born in Deadwood, to R. Lee Roy Carlson and Jeanne (Viken) Carlson. He was the oldest of five children. As a child he lived in Spearfish, and for a short period of time in Medford, Ore.
Upon graduation from Spearfish High School, he attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. In May 1984, he completed his education at the School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, with a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering and a minor in mining engineering.
Ron married DJ Anderson on Aug. 11, 1984, in Rapid City. They then traveled to Alaska where they made their home for 37 years. They welcomed three children: Ryan, Ashley, and Jake.
Ron was well-known in the construction industry around Alaska. He was a man of high integrity and extreme work ethic. Ron’s career began at Pittsburgh Test Lab in Anchorage, in May 1984. In 1986, he began work at ALAGCO as the Quality Control Manager. He was recruited to Anchorage Sand & Gravel in 1992, where he managed numerous divisions such as the block plant, ready mix plant, cement and aggregate divisions. In 2008, he took his final position at Quality Asphalt Paving (QAP/AGGPRO) as AGGPRO Operations Manager. Ron retired from QAP on June 1, 2018.
Ron was very active and adventurous, his true passion being bear and moose hunting.
Ron readily made friends and connections with those he met. He had a hilarious sense of humor, an infectious personality and always had a story to share.
Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Deb Stenger; infant brother, Randall; stepfather, Bill Glessner; and paternal and maternal grandparents. Ron is survived by his wife, Darla; mother, Jeanne Glessner; father, Lee Carlson (Sharon); sister, LeAnn (Randy) Rosenau; brother, Dan (Dawn) Carlson; children, Ryan (Julia Freihardt), Ashley (Andrew Treptow) and Jake (Alyssa Culver); two grandchildren, Spencer and Oliver; and extended family members. Ron was expecting a new granddaughter in April 2022.
