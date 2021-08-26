Ronna Burke, 59, of Newell, died Tuesday at her home.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Ronna’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on Ronna’s obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.
Memorials are preferred, in lieu of flowers.
Ronna is survived by her husband, Pat of Castlerock; children: son, Chase (Kristin) Burke of Belle Fourche and children, Aydan, Ainsley, Rozley, Rhoan ; daughter, Camarae (Brady) Lei of Nisland and children, Kaydence, Natalie, Rickeigh, and Tegan; son, Clint Burke of Castlerock; daughter, Crisinda (fiancé Mark Shorb) of Sturgis and daughter, Naomi. She is also survived by her father, Louis (Thea) Lemmel of Mud Butte; brothers, Rick Lemmel of Mud Butte, Ronny (Carmen) Lemmel of Faith, Rorey (Crysta) Lemmel of Whitewood; sister, Roxie (Tim) Tetrault of St. Onge; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Lemmel.
