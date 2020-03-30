Ronald “Ron” Lauters, 84, of Kewaskum, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
He was born on July 29, 1935, to the late Louis and Margaret (nee Leider) Lauters in Saukville, Wis. He grew up in Holy Cross and West Bend. He attended Holy Cross Catholic School and Holy Angels Catholic School.
He married Crescentia Ruplinger Oct. 22, 1956. Together they raised 5 children near Cameron, Wis., eventually settling near Beechwood, Wis. There, together with the children and relatives, they restored a log home that overlooked Lake 7. It was the pride and joy of the family.
Ron started his career at the very young age of 11 delivering newspapers with his Shetland pony Queenie and a two wheeled cart in Holy Cross. While in Cameron, he worked as a service station attendant at the Crosswoods Cafe and Service Station owned by his uncles Ray and Marvin Leider. He spent most of his adult life behind the wheel of his Autocar and Peterbilt, He traveled the U.S., hauling steel for CW Transport and later driving for Timblin Trucking. His companion, Nellie Dowdal, was always by his side. Ron loved to tell stories of his many adventures throughout the states and the people they met. After retirement from trucking, he took on a new role as a crop farmer in Hixton, Wis. He loved spending his days behind the wheel of his many John Deere tractors. He also treasured the time he spent hunting with his sons and grandsons at the “Lauters Deer Camp.” Ron wasn’t done with his adventures yet. In 2005, he and Nellie purchased a ranch in Newell, S.D. He thoroughly enjoyed the cowboy way of life and made many new friends. He could often be found at the Blue Line Dinner, sitting at the “table of knowledge.” In 2015, Ron had to give up his adventuresome ways and moved back to Wisconsin, settling near his daughter Christine, who cared for him in good times and bad.
Ron served with the 32nd Division of the WI National Guard, Battery A, 132d Antiaircraft Artillery BN, West Bend. He was also a member of Teamsters Local.
Ronnie is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Beth) Lauters of Steele, N.D., their children Wanda (Trevor) Thomsen and Tim (Nicole) Lauters. Great-grandchildren, Mason, Rylie, Jamie, and Garrett.
Daughter, Christine Nieskes, Town of Ashford and her children Kelly (Paul Zwick) Lauters and Christopher (fiancé Kate Miller). Great-granddaughters Shyleen (fiancée Kevin) and Serena.
Daughter, Karen (Gary Collins) Lauters of St Joseph, Mo., and granddaughters Brittany (David Bracken) Collins and Sharon (Chris) Wescott. Great-grandchildren David Jr, Charlie, Eli and Evaleigh.
Son, Randy (Cathy) Lauters of Brownsville, Wis., and grandsons Jeremy (Sara) Lauters and Tyler (Amanda) Lauters and one great-grandson, Ryder.
He is further survived by his sisters Gladys Weinreich and Irene (Leroy) Gnacinski. Brothers James (JoAnne) Lauters and Daniel (Helen) Lauters.
Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved Nellie Dowdal; son, Scott Lauters; former wife Crescentia Ruplinger; son-in-law, Robert Nieskes; and brother-in-law Clayton Weinreich.
Memorials are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private family celebration of life will be postponed to a later date.
Special thank you to Kettle Moraine Gardens of Kewaskum and Preceptor Hospice for the outstanding care provided to Ron and support to his family. Your kindness and compassion are greatly appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ron’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
