Ronald (Ron) Keith Naylor

Ron lost his battle with cancer at home, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 19, 2020. His last days were filled with visits from friends, phone calls from loved ones and constant vigilance from his daughters.
Humble to his core, uncomfortable with compliments; but never hesitated to pass them on to others. He was a collector, it wasn’t just tools and guns, but people too. Ron could carry on a conversation with most anyone and come away with a lifelong friend.
He was born on July 8, 1948 in Fairbury, Neb., to William Benjamin and Ethel
Margaret (Simnitt) Naylor. Raised on the family farm in Morrowville, Kansas. Farming and mechanics came naturally, part of his soul from birth. Mischievous at heart and easily instigated by his older brother, Larry. It wouldn’t be uncommon for them to jump from their upstairs bedroom window, down to the porch roof, just to sneak out to go hunting. Ron graduated from Albia schools in Mahaska, Kan.; from there he went on to serve in the United States Army.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts and uncles, his eldest brother Larry Benjamin Naylor and brother-in-law Dave Sims.
Survived by siblings; Gerald (Pat) Naylor, Linda (David) Husmann, Debra Sims and
sister-in-law Bonnie Naylor. He was also survived by his daughters; Brenda (Kelly)
Walsh, Laura (Troy) Ziegler, Sandy (Dave) Parks, Tonya Naylor; between them, they
gifted Ron with 13 grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
