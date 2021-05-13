Ronald Lee Zacher, 74

Ron Zacher of Lead, at age 74, passed away on May 8, 2021, at Department of Affairs Fort Meade Veterans hospital in Fort Meade. Ron was born on July 8, 1946, in Dupree, S.D., to Anton “Tony” Nick Zacher and Christina Frankfurth. Ron was the second oldest of five kids; Don, Jim, Jack, and Beverly. Ron graduated from High school in Eagle Butte, SD.
Ron joined the Marine Corps on Jan. 25, 1966. Ron finished basic training in Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. On Sept. 4, 1966, he left Camp Pendleton for Vietnam with K Company 3rd BN 26th Marines. Ron was wounded with a chicom grenade in February 1967. Ron was transported to a Hospital ship located off the coast of Vietnam and then to Japan before being transported State side to recover at Bremerton Naval Hospital before returning to Lead. Merle Hulm was with Ron through Basic training and was present when Ron was injured. Merle helped with Ron’s evacuation. Merle visited Ron in the hospital in Japan. Ron was very grateful for Merle and his support over the years. Ron attended multiple Marine Corps Reunions where they visited with old friends and shared stories. Ron was very proud of his time serving his Country in the Marine Corps and every year he celebrated the Marine birthday on Nov 10.
Ron returned home to Lead, he worked for Homestake Mining Company for 27 years. After the Mine, Ron worked at the VA hospital at Fort Meade in Sturgis, until his retirement.
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ron loved the outdoors. He could tell you the nearest fishing hole, spot an elk or deer before anyone else, and was an expert marksman. Ron hunted more than big game and birds; Ron was also a rock hound. He enjoyed tricking folks with “leav-r-rite” rocks.
Ron was a sportsman and he also had an artistic side to him. He carved the most beautiful Jack o lanterns and loved to teach the kids how to have fun at Halloween with the incredible carvings. Ron loved life and was always up for adventure. Over the years Ron took many road trips, went hunting deer and pheasant with Russel Edwards. Ron shot his last Elk in 2009 with Russel. Ron was surrounded by many trophies from years of hunting, fishing, and rock hounding. Ron was always good for a story from a hunt or fishing trip, and there were some good ones, including the one that got away!
Ron is survived by; his wife, Vicky; three daughters, Tammy (Chuck) Pickett, Shelly Zacher, and Heidi (Robert) Covell; stepson, Ryan (Laura) Burdick; brothers, Don (Irene) Zacher, and Jim Zacher; sister, Beverly (Mark) Keffeler; five grandchildren, Mike Pickett, Thomas Pickett, Tyler Covell, Haley (Eli) Harms, and Faith Burdick; six great-grandchildren, Aiden Pickett, Harper Pickett, Tyson Pickett, Luna Harms, Adaiah Harms, and Aspen Lindwurm; and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in his passing by his Mother, Father, and brother, Jack.
Visitation will be Friday, May 14, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis with a private family committal service with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.