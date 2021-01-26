Ronald Eugene Everett Peldo, 69, of Sturgis, won his heavenly victory on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1951, in Wadena, Minn., to Arvo and Katherine Peldo. He grew up in Bloomington, Minn., and later moved to Blaine, Minnesota where he met Cheryl Kaiser of Spring Lake Park, Minn. They were married May 27, 1972.
He worked as a truck driver and hauled logs the majority of his life. He was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Ron held his faith, family, and Christian companions dear to him.
Ron is survived by his wife Cheryl of 48 years; two sons; Jason (Julie) of Spearfish, Jonathan (Johanne) of Sturgis; one daughter, Jolene (CR) Nedved of Rapid City, and one daughter-in-law, Amber of Battleground, Wash., and 13 grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers: Richard (Patricia) of Battleground, Wash.; Robert of Free Water, Oregon; Randy (Jeanne) and Ralph (Belinda), both of Battleground, Wash.; and Roger (Annette) of Whitewood; and four sisters: Deanna (Don) Williamson, of Piedmont; MaryAnn (Archie) Roberts, of Sturgis; Sonja (Christian) Hartjenstein, of Hot Springs; and Sandy Leetch, of Vancouver, Wash.; plus, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Jeremy, and one granddaughter, Angel Ann.
Public visitation will begin at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Spearfish with burial to follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to benefit Monument Health John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
