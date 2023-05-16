Ronald Eugene Burns, Jr., 72, of Sturgis, SD, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Monument Health Rapid City hospital.
Ronald E. Burns, Jr., was born September 16, 1950, to Ronald and Margaret Burns, Sr., in Aberdeen, SD. Ron was the third of nine children born to this union. Ron left this world May 11, 2023, wrapped in the love of his family after a two-year battle with cancer. He fought the disease as he did everything in his life-with dignity and strength.
During his childhood he spent many a day walking to Kirk to get his horse, to spend the day doing what he loved most - riding through the Black Hills with his siblings and friends. Ron’s love for horses continued his entire life with his horse, King being his final ride.
Ron graduated from Lead High School in the spring of 1968. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1969, where he served as a torpedoman during the Vietnam War, on the U.S.S. Richard E. Kraus. Ron’s time in the Navy afforded him the opportunity to see other parts of the world such as Italy, Seychelles Islands, and Africa. He also established lifelong friendships from his time in the Navy.
Ron returned home to his beloved Black Hills in 1973. Ron started working for Homestake Mining Company where he filled many positions including diamond driller, diamond drill foreman, with his last position being a mill foreman. After Homestake Mining Company closed its doors, Ron worked for Idea Drilling in the Iron Range of Minnesota, and Dakota Gold before retiring full time in 2022.
Ron married Jan Hoffman in 1979 and became a Dad to Orson, and Moses Ward, and Ronnie Burns III.
Ron married Dawn Bertrand on June 11, 1994 adding his only daughter, Amy Jones and youngest son, Andrew Williamson to their family.
Ron’s love of horses would lead him to a lifelong dedication to the Days of ’76 with outriding, working the chutes, organizing the parade, and managing the Days of ’76 Museum and Campground. He was the Executive Chair of the Days of ’76 in 2001 and 2016 and retired from the board in 2018. Even after retiring from the Executive Board, he continued to help in many ways.
Ron was fully committed to his community, wearing many hats over the years. Some of the boards Ron sat on were the Days of ’76 Executive Committee, Broken Boot Gold Mine Board of Directors, Deadwood History Inc. Board of Directors, Terry Peak-Deer Mountain Ski Team Board, CASA Horse Expo, and the LHS Class of 68 Lunch Bunch. He was the recipient of the Spirit of Deadwood Award in 2006 and the esteemed Nell Perrigue Award in 2021. Ron volunteered for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce while supporting his wife, Dawn, promoting Historic Deadwood, parking cars for Kool Deadwood Nites, bartending for Deadwood Snocross, pulling floats, and anything else that was asked of him.
As a Veteran, Ron had the honor of carrying the POW-MIA flag during the Custer State Park Buffalo Round Up in 2021 fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Ron’s favorite pastime was enjoying time with his family and friends. He loved his children and grandchildren, and walked miles around the loop of the family property giving rides on horses to all of the small children, and some big kids as well.
Ron loved watching his kids participate in events throughout high school and celebrating the many accomplishments in their adult lives. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and all of their accomplishments as well.
Ron is survived by his wife, Dawn; his children: Orson (Lisa) Ward, Moses (Deana) Ward, Ron (Marie) Burns, III, Amy (Michael) Hudson, and Andrew Williamson; 15 grandchildren: Jacob (Denise) Ward, Augustine (Matt) Holmes, Brett Mattson, Ian Ward, Evan (Eliza) Ward, Isabel Ward, Quinn Ward, Lexi Mathis, Saylah Block, Crew Davis, Palmer Davis, Allison Jones, Emily Jones, Bryce Williamson, and Emmalyn Williamson; siblings: Dianne Sieveke, Penny (David) Neisent, Alvin Burns, Margie (Joe) Tischler, Mike Burns; sister-in-law, Rose Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Margaret Burns, Sr., brothers, James Burns, and Richard Burns, sister, Jodi Burns, brothers-in-law, John Bartels, and Bob Sieveke.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Deadwood Mountain Grand Events Center in Deadwood. Interment with military honors will be 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family and livestreamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.