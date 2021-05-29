Ron Meis, 72, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., passed away on May 21, 2021, with his family surrounding him.
Ron was born in Cheyenne Wells, Colo., to James and Eileen Meis. He attended Colorado State University and started his career in the banking industry. In 1991, he created his marketing company which he later sold and retired at 59.
Ron was passionate about his family and of course his hot rods. He so enjoyed the car shows, road trips and all the new friends he met along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; his children Jodi (George), Jason (Tara); sister Diana (Phillip) and five grandchildren, Brendan, Patrick, Sean, Breckin and Judson. With extended family and friends. His memory will forever make us smile.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Vigil will follow at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at the church. Burial will follow at Mountain Lawn Cemetery.
There will be a celebration of life in the fall of 2021 in Gold Canyon, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers please make your donations to Catholic Charities Community Services of Phoenix www.catholiccharities.org or 4747 N. 7th. Ave, Phoenix AZ 85013
Ron loved family, friends, cars, golf and of course his beloved dog Hawk. If you’re in Lead, stop by the cemetery he would love for you to visit him.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
