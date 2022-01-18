Stickney – Roger Lee Crago, 80, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, January 11 at his home in Stickney. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 15 at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church in Stickney. Visitation will be Friday, January 14 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at the United Methodist Church in Stickney. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Stickney.
Roger was born December 18, 1941 to Lyle and Adeline (Schnabel) Crago at the family’s farm, which is now the New Holland Post Office, in Douglas County, SD. He grew up on the farm and attended Baker #41 country school near Mt. Vernon and Armour High School through the 11th grade. He was united in marriage to Sharon K. Tolsma on July 10, 1967 at Aurora Reformed Church in Aurora Center. He worked for various farmers and drove truck for Spaans Trucking and Punt Trucking. He was inducted into the United States Army on March 8, 1967. He had basic training and EIT at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. After EIT, he was transferred to Sacto Army Depot in Sacramento, CA where he was a stock clerk. He was sent TDY to Ft. Knox, KY for 6 months where he was involved with the testing of some equipment to be used in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on March 7, 1969 and moved to Stickney. He worked as a foreman for Reynold Construction in Sioux Falls until 1982 when he, Sharon and the girls moved to Deadwood. He worked for Lien Construction for several years before working for Wharf Resources, an open pit gold mine near Lead. He worked there until he was injured in a fall in August of 1997. Roger was a member of the Deadwood Fire Department, a 50 year member of the American Legion and was a member of several car clubs. He enjoyed showing his cars and tractor pulling with his 300 International that he bought from Adrian DeWaard and restored himself.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sharon of Stickney; 2 daughters: Kimberly K Cotton (special friend Jeremy Wozny) of Lincoln, NE and Heather Jo (Craig) Hall of Phoenix, AZ; 6 grandchildren: Rylan Cotton, Haylee Cotton, Trevor Cotton, Skylar Swanson, Cade Hall and Carson Hall; and 9 siblings: Marjorie Crago of Tucson, AZ; Keith Crago of Mitchell; Elaine (Russel) Skinner of Rapid City; Jerald (Nickie) Crago of West Bend, WI; Lyle Jr (Sherri) Crago of Rochester, MN; Doug (Lori) Crago of Mitchell; Dennis (Janice) Crago of Stickney; Leslie (Arla) Crago of Stickney; and Nancy Crago of Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Mae Crago; and a sister-in-law, Vi Crago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.